0 Mississippi city planning to put up SkyCop cameras this week may have to wait

TUNICA, Miss. - Tunica, Mississippi was supposed to get eight SkyCop cameras this week. The mayor said the cameras will improve safety, but for now that installation may have to be put on hold.

Mayor Chuck Cariker told FOX13 the cameras may not go up as planned because Entergy Power is not working with the town to get them connected.

The mayor said the city wants to put cameras on downtown poles. To do that, Entergy said each pole would have to have another pole and another meter box.

That would crowd the area with more poles and lines, and that is not the only problem.

Mayor Chuck Cariker told FOX13 Entergy can’t tell him what it would cost for metered poles – or even how much the power rate would be.

“I can’t believe that we are the only town in the state of Mississippi that has utilities by Entergy that wants to put cameras up but can’t because we can’t get a power source,” Mayor Cariker explained.

The mayor said he plans on taking the issue to the state level if he has to.

“I think the squeaky wheel is going to get the grease, and we have to keep pushing Entergy and the public service commission,” Mayor Cariker said.

For now, the mayor said the town is going to see if it can put the cameras up in the parking lots of businesses who own poles and the power source on their property.

“We have a $50,000 investment that will sit in a box until we can work out a deal,” Mayor Cariker said.

FOX13 reached out to Entergy for comment. We will update this story with a response once we hear back.

