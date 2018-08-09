Mississippi city urging some citizens to boil water

The City of Hernando is issuing a boil water notice for all east of Della and Thousand Oaks.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Tennessee inmate charged with rape, murder of child selects final meal before execution
- Boy who disappeared from Olive Branch thought he was saving captors from suicide, father says
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to the city, they said a broken water is why is causing the notifications.
The city is working to fix the leak.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}