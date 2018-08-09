  • Mississippi city urging some citizens to boil water

    The City of Hernando is issuing a boil water notice for all east of Della and Thousand Oaks.

    According to the city, they said a broken water is why is causing the notifications. 

    The city is working to fix the leak.
     

