Mississippi community is on the long road to recovery after severe storm damage

CORINTH, Miss. - Alcorn County, Mississippi, is still on the long road to recovery.
One of the biggest problems we are facing is debris removal and that could take months.
City and county crews told FOX13 that they are working to clear the sides of the road and get debris cleared up from the storm that happened here over a week ago.
Related: Severe weather strikes Mississippi, thousands left without power
In some places, the debris is stacked so high on the side of the road that you can't see the house behind it.
A number of the Oak trees that have fallen are over 100 years old and the county and city may not have what they need to remove them.
We are told the county is working with the Department of Environmental Quality to open landfills in order to dispose of limb and tree debris.
Related: Corinth men come together to help after weekend storms
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 1 dead after UPS truck collides with car on Memphis highway
- City of Memphis working on resolution after Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless canceled
- Vegetables sold at Trader Joes, Kroger recalled over possible listeria
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}