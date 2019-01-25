Mississippi company adding 400 jobs in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - New Jobs are heading to Marshall County.
Corelle Brands is moving part of their manufacturing and distribution facilities to the area, bringing 400 jobs with it.
The facility is set to open next year.
Corelle told FOX13 they chose the site in Marshall County because it is centrally located. Among the products they produce at Corelle are plate ware and Pyrex.
The 700,000 square foot facility is being built in the Chickasaw Trails industrial park and is scheduled to open in 2020.
Local business leaders told FOX13 that a lot of the new business is because of I-269 that was just recently completed.
The new Amazon facility is also being built in the same Industrial park. There is also a Niagara Water Facility.
ASICS, Volvo and Cooper Tire also have distribution centers there.
