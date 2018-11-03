Mississippi cop under investigation for pulling woman down by her hair

CLARKSDALE, Miss. - A Mississippi police officer is under investigation after being caught on camera pulling a women to the ground by her hair while on duty.
The Mayor of Clarksdale and police chief met to discuss the incident on Friday.
They wouldn’t comment specifically on what was said, only telling FOX13 that it is a “personnel matter that is being handled behind closed doors.”
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 8 former priests with Memphis ties accused of sexually abusing minors, Diocese of Nashville says
- Timeline: 2-hour violent crime spree ends with 4 men in custody in Memphis
- Man caught sneaking large amount of weed through metal detector at 201 Poplar, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The incident was captured by a security camera at a strip mall in Clarksdale.
Some residents questioned the woman’s reaction after being pulled to the ground. They said she appeared to be laughing and smiling when the officer yanked her to stand back up.
FOX13 reached out to the officer involved – who has not been identified – but he does not want to speak about the incident.
The officer has not been charged with anything as of yet.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}