Mississippi correctional officer charged with conspiracy to bring contraband into jail

An employee of a correctional center has found herself on the other side of law.
The Alcorn County Regional Correctional Facility received information that a correctional officer was bringing contraband to inmates.
When the employee reported for work, her vehicle was searched and officers discovered several items of contraband to include a phone and several bottles of alcoholic beverages, the sheriff said.
Trending stories:
- Arlington mom had sex with son's friend, gave them weed and alcohol, police say
- Kidnapping victim found handcuffed, unconscious in middle of Memphis street, neighbors say
- 5 people shot over dice game near Memphis community center
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
The employee, Angela R Salmon, 40, of Corinth was placed under arrest by Alcorn County Deputies and booked into the jail.
Salmon has been charged with Conspiracy to introduce contraband into a correctional facility.
The Sheriff Ben Caldwell commended the officers and deputies that caught this employee.
"I want to stress that any employee that is caught breaking the law will be arrested and charged. We will not accept this type of behavior from individuals entrusted with keeping Alcorn County safe," Caldwell said.
Salmon remains in jail on a $5,000.00 bond and the investigation is ongoing as deputies attempt to identify any inmates or other individuals involved, the news release said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}