0 Mississippi county looking to put itself on map for tourists

SARDIS, Miss. - Sardis, Mississippi is looking to put itself on the map as a tourist and business stop.

Sardis, we found out, will begin advertising for a Tourism Director and Community projects manager.

As FOX13 found out, people who live there say the potential in Sardis is not to be overlooked.

Vaughn Hatley has lived in Sardis most of his life. He told us whoever the city hires to bring in more tourism and business, they need to be paid a pretty penny.

Trending stories:

"And by bringing things into this into the community, I think if it could bring more money to where they could be able to be compensated as far as what they would like to receive as far as doing this job," Hatley said.

Exactly what the salary is going to be hasn't been set yet. When we called city hall, we were told it would depend on the persons experience. The city has a 45 acre industrial park.

Business owner Jan Daugherty sees possibilities.

"As a business owner, I want to retire here. I want to see more businesses come into town. I want to see more residents," Daugherty said

The City is looking into building a water park possibly on Sardis lake. Maybe Condos and possibly a hotel all to draw more folks to the area.

"There's so many things to do. The fishing is great uh you could set up resorts out there," Hatley said.

The city's closeness to I-55 and the fact that the railroad runs through town could be key to development as well.

"Hopefully, we can get some more lodging for that to help Sardis to grow for that more restaurants coming in," Daugherty said.

We have phone calls into the city's attorney. We are working to learn more about a possible salary for the New Tourism Director/Community Projects manager.

The job, we understand, is an independent contract position that would be renewed annually.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.