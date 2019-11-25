Mississippi daughter shot and killed her mother after domestic violence incident, coroner says

PANOLA CO., Miss. - Investigators in north Mississippi are looking for answers after a daughter shot and killed her mother, according to officials.
Officers were called to the 200 block of Fudgetown Rd. in Panola County around 10:30 Sunday night.
According to the coroner's office, the daughter shot and killed her mother.
The mother has been identified as Pearly Hamilton, 46.
Officials say the daughter has not been charged, and this incident is domestic violence related.
Investigators have not identified the daughter at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. Watch Good Morning Memphis for LIVE UPDATES on this developing story.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Le Bonheur employee shot near hospital campus, drives back for help
- Cordova babysitter pleads guilty in beating death of 6-year-old, DA says
- Man wanted for San Diego Church's Chicken shooting captured in Memphis, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}