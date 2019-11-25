  • Mississippi daughter shot and killed her mother after domestic violence incident, coroner says

    Updated:

    PANOLA CO., Miss. - Investigators in north Mississippi are looking for answers after a daughter shot and killed her mother, according to officials.

    Officers were called to the 200 block of Fudgetown Rd. in Panola County around 10:30 Sunday night.

    According to the coroner's office, the daughter shot and killed her mother.

    The mother has been identified as Pearly Hamilton, 46.

    Officials say the daughter has not been charged, and this incident is domestic violence related.

    Investigators have not identified the daughter at this time.

    This is an ongoing investigation. Watch Good Morning Memphis for LIVE UPDATES on this developing story.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories