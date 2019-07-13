Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant has declared a state of emergency ahead of the damage expected from Tropical Storm Barry.
According to a release from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, the tropical storm is expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast as early as Saturday morning.
A tropical storm watch and storm surge warning are both in effect for the Mississippi Gulf Coast ahead of the storm’s impact.
Here is the latest information about Tropical Storm Barry, according to the National Weather Service:
- Impacts from Tropical Storm Barry could be felt as early as Saturday morning.
- Greatest threat is heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and river flooding which will impact much of South, Southwest and some parts of Central Mississippi. Rain totals are expected to range for 4-10 inches and could exceed 15 inches in some areas.
- People living in low-lying areas should have a plan to evacuate if waters begin to rise.
- State assets/resources have been pre-deployed to the areas that face the greatest threat; this includes the State’s Search and Rescue Teams.
The release said MEMA will continue to monitor conditions and coordinate requests for resources from counties.
No mandatory evacuations have been ordered by state officials at this time.
For how the storm could affect the Memphis area over the next week, click here.
