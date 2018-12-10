Mississippi factory closing, more than 120 jobs in jeopardy

BATESVILLE, Miss. - One of the oldest employers in a Mississippi county is closing its doors, and it could leave more than 100 people looking for work.
According to Panola County, the Serta Mattress Plant in Batesville announced it will be closing in March.
That plant has operated in the county for more than 30 years. County leaders told FOX13 they were working with Serta on plans for an expansion.
Then the plant announced it was closing – around 130 people are currently employed at the plant.
One man who has family and friends who work at the plant told FOX13 it will be difficult for everyone to find work.
“A lot of them already have other jobs to go to, but a lot of them don’t,” the man said. “They are trying to find them different jobs in different facilities, but that many folks… it will be hard to put them all back to work.”
County officials said they are working on incentives for Serta to stay, but they believe the plant is being shut down because parts of it are outdated.
FOX13 reached out to Serta for comment, but we have yet to hear back.
