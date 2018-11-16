0 Mississippi grandmother robbed, assaulted by granddaughter and boyfriend

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. - A granddaughter and her boyfriend are in jail, they're accused of robbing the woman's own grandmother.

The Sheriff's office said the couple was irritated when the grandmother evicted them.

Investigators say the grandmother was also injured during the robbery.

Heather Lollis, 36, has been arrested and Brandon Smith, 23.

Sheriff Ben Caldwell with Alcorn County said Lollis's grandmother evicted the pair - but they returned.

The grandmother told them to leave, she even tried to call 91;1 but Smith allegedly took the phone from her.

Once her cell phone was taken away, the sheriff said all the other phones from the house were taken too.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

A neighbor told FOX13, "She was trying to help them, and they took advantage of the situation. Then took it to the extreme."

Before fleeing the scene, Smith took Lollis's grandmother's purse and shoved her down to ground.

Both suspects fled the scene - but they were arrested days later.

"I can't imagine somebody doing that," the neighbor said.

Lollis and Smith are being held in the Alcorn County jail on strong-armed robbery charges and $20,000 bond each.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.