Mississippi gun owners taking advantage of 'Second Amendment' sales tax holiday

Guns and ammunition are being sold tax-free this weekend in Mississippi during “Second Amendment Weekend.”
This is despite the CDC’s report that Mississippi has one of the highest rates of gun deaths in the U.S.
According to the CDC, Mississippi had 587 gun-related deaths in 2016. We are working to find out which of those are related to crime, accidental and suicide.
A pawn shop owner told FOX13 he will sell “500 times the guns” he normally does this weekend.
“It’s everybody wants that seven percent sales tax, they think they are beating the government,” Danny Metcalf said.
Metcalf said new guns that are sold come with a gun lock required by law, and so do used guns.
He told FOX13 he started giving away gunlocks years ago to any gun owner that came in and wanted one.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department offers a free gun safety program for school age children. It’s called the “Eddie Eagle” program.
It teaches them what to do if they come across a gun, like not touching it and running away to tell an adult.
