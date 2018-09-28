Mississippi gun store owner says business has doubled since 2017 due to crime

HORN LAKE, Miss. - One gun store owner in Mississippi said he business has more than doubled in the last year, and he has had to expand because of it.
Danny Metcalf, owner of Bullfrog Corner Pawn and Gun in Horn Lake, said crime is primarily what is driving sales.
At a place where guns only were a small part of the business, Metcalf is displaying around 3,000 guns now.
Metcalf had about 50 guns in a small area of the shop four years ago. He has crime to thank for expanding.
“The crime, people are scared nowadays, and they want to protect their family and their home and their belongings,” Metcalf said. “Business has picked up around 50 percent – we have taken in numerous guns and we just had to expand.”
Looking at violent crime numbers according to the FBI, Mississippi is below the national average for 2017, while Tennessee and Arkansas are above the national average.
