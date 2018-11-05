Mississippi high school student killed, 3 others hospitalized after car crash

TATE CO., Miss. - A high school student was killed, and three others were hospitalized after a car crash in Mississippi.
The car crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on Bowmantown Road near Coldwater, investigators said.
The student who was killed attended Independence High School in Tate County.
Allyson Owens, 17, was killed in the accident, according to school officials and the Tate County Sheriff’s Office.
Police said three other passengers who were involved in the crash were rushed to a hospital in Memphis.
Investigators did not clarify what car the others who were injured were in, or if they also went to Independence High School.
The school issued a statement following the tragic incident on its Facebook page.
In another post, school officials asked students and faculty to wear purple on Monday for a balloon release in the memory of the victim.
