Mississippi home sprayed with bullets in drive-by

Horn Lake police are investigating after a home was shot up over the weekend.
Police were called to the 3900 block of Carroll Drive on June 30, 2018.
Upon Officer’s arrival in the area, they located several holes and gouges consistent with bullet holes lodged in a few of the vehicles and a residential structure on the block.
Officers talked to people at the home and learned that no one was shot.
Horn Lake police said, "Upon further investigation, an undisclosed amount of shell casings were located in the street near the residence where this occurred."
There have not been any arrests and this is an ongoing investigation.
