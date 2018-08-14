Mississippi hospital worker fired after video shows him using racial slur repeatedly

A worker at a Mississippi hospital was fired after a video showing him repeatedly using a racial slur went viral.
The man works as a radiology technician at the hospital in Jackson, Miss., and its corporate offices are in Memphis.
The incident was recorded Saturday at a doughnut shop in Flowood, just outside of Jackson.
The doughnut shop employee said the man, Kyle Thomas, was upset about the service.
In the video, Thomas is seen exchanging loud comments with the worker. It eventually escalated to Thomas using a racial slur against the woman.
The woman told Thomas to repeat what he said, and he is heard saying the slur two more times before leaving the shop.
Thomas later wrote an apology on Facebook, saying, “I regret every word. There is no excuse to say these horrible things.”
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Pregnant woman killed by boyfriend, horrific 911 call released
- Hundreds of indictments dismissed after grand jury leader failed to follow procedure
- Man called 911 moments before driving into river after killing girlfriend, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
The hospital’s corporate office issued a statement in response to the video:
This employee’s language and behavior does not represent our organization’s values and his employment has been terminated. We want our patients, employees, physicians and our community to know that we find the language used in the video to be completely unacceptable. We are committed to a work environment that is inclusive and where everyone is respected and valued.
The shop’s owner also said Thomas returned to the shop and apologized to her boss.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}