Mississippi investigators desperately searching for missing teen, found safe

    OXFORD, Miss. - UPDATE -- Sarah Perry has been located.

    An endangered child alert has been issued by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for a missing 16-year-old.

    Sarah Perry from Lafayette County, Mississippi was last seen Tuesday morning around 9 a.m. near Oxford High School.

    Officials said Sarah is a white female, 5'4" tall, weighs 130 lbs, with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes.

    She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve Oxford High School pullover with shorts.

    If you have any information on Sarah's whereabouts, contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.

