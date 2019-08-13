Mississippi investigators desperately searching for missing teen

OXFORD, Miss. - An endangered child alert has been issued by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for a missing 16-year-old.
Sarah Perry from Lafayette County, Mississippi was last seen Tuesday morning around 9 a.m. near Oxford High School.
Officials said Sarah is a white female, 5'4" tall, weighs 130 lbs, with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve Oxford High School pullover with shorts.
If you have any information on Sarah's whereabouts, contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered / Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Sarah Perry of Oxford, Lafayette, MS. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Sarah Perry contact Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400. pic.twitter.com/miAQ1DOe04— MS DPS (@MissDPS) August 13, 2019
