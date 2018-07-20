Mississippi investigators searching for heavily armed burglars

TATE COUNTY, Miss. - A crew of heavily armed burglars broke into a Tate County home, investigators need your help catching them.
Police say its unusual for burglars to show up heavily armed.
Alfred Whitelaw lives around the corner from the house that was broken into.
"I think it is a bad situation when somebody does something like that," Whitelaw said.
July 3rd, heavily armed burglars broke into a Tate County home near Senatobia, Mississippi.
Investigators believe one of the burglars pictured is carrying an AK-47, the others have handguns.
