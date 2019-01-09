Mississippi investigators still trying to identify young boy 5 years after remains found

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in identifying a child that was found dead in 2014.
According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the remains of the young boy were found in eastern Sharkey County on Jan. 8, 2014.
Investigators said the boy was 5-to-7 years old at the time of death. A forensic artist created two images depicting what he may have looked like in 2014.
The details surrounding the child’s death are still unclear at this point.
The case was initially investigated by the local sheriff’s department and was just recently turned over to the MBI.
Anyone with information regarding the boy’s identity or the case in general is asked to call MBI at 601-987-1530 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-8CRIMES.
