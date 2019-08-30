Mississippi Lottery Corporation says instant ticket games will be available soon

MISSISSIPPI - The lottery is coming to Mississippi!
Officials with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation have fulfilled a major operational milestone. The lottery has selected a gaming and instant ticket vendor.
According to a press release, the MLC Board of Directors approved entering a contractual agreement with IGT Global Solutions Corporation (IGT).
IGT will help the MLC provide instant tickets and online drawings games like Powerball and Mega Millions.
Sales for instant ticket games should begin no later than December 1, 2019, and online drawing games will begin in the first quarter of 2020, according to the MLC.
"We are thrilled to have IGT on board with the MLC," said MLC President Tom Shaheen. "Every lottery relies on vendors to provide their expertise and the necessary infrastructure to provide lottery products to the public. We look forward to partnering with them in our effort as we pursue our mission of raising funds for roads and bridges throughout Mississippi."
