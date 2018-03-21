Mississippi man allegedly killed while breaking into ex's home, family says otherwise

COMO, Miss. - For the last three years Como, Mississippi has been homicide free. Now, the MBI is investigating after a 25-year-old man was found shot multiple times.
District Attorney John Champion told FOX13 it is a classic case of self-defense. Investigators said Christopher Davis broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and was killed by her boyfriend.
Hear from family members of the victim and law enforcement tonight on FOX13 News at 5.
The family of Davis said he was just going over to pick up his child from his ex's house. However, her current boyfriend said it was self-defense.
Davis’s family said he wasn’t the type to start an altercation. Family members are now demanding to know how many times Davis was shot.
Police told the family Davis entered the apartment through a window, but family members believe he's a too big to climb through a window.
The DA said no charges have been filed at this point.
