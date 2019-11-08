  • Mississippi man arrested after body found inside burning vehicle

    Updated:

    ALCORN CO., Miss. - A man is behind bars after a fatal incident in north Mississippi.

    Alcorn County deputies responded to a shooting call in Cornith on Nov. 6. When officers arrived on the scene, they could not locate any sign of a crime.

    While deputies were on the scene, Cornith police responded to a vehicle fire near Main Street and Buchannan Street.

    A dead body was located inside the burning vehicle.

    David Rhodes, 39, was arrested on the scene. Authorities said they noticed him walking away from the burning car.

    Investigators determined the shooting happened in another location, but the body was driven to Main Street and vehicle was set on fire.

    Rhodes is currently being held in Alcorn County Jail. He's been charged with murder, arson, tampering with evidence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates on the investigation.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories