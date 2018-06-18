  • Mississippi man arrested after victim was strangled and held against their will

    OXFORD, Miss. - Mississippi investigators made an arrest after a victim was strangled and held against their will in Oxford, Miss.

    Oxford police responded to a residence on Old Taylor Rd. after someone reported a domestic disturbance on June 15.

    When police arrived in the scene Patrick Pratt, 21, was inside the residence.

    Investigators later determined Pratt had strangled a victim and held them against their will.

    Pratt was later arrested and transported to Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked for domestic violence, aggravated assault, and kidnapping.

    He was also given a $35,000 bond.

