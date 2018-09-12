  • Mississippi man arrested for possession of child porn

    DESOTO CO., Miss. - A Mississippi man was arrested after investigators located child porn in his possession. 

    DeSoto County detectives said they executed a search warrant as part of an “Internet Crimes Against Children” investigation regarding the downloading and possession of child pornography. 

    David Rushing was arrested Sept. 5 following the search warrant, investigators said. 

    During the search, detectives seized “multiple electronic devices” in connection with child pornography. 

    Rushing is facing possession of child exploitation material charges, according to investigators. 

    He was released from jail on a $60,000 bond. 

