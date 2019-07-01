Mississippi man automatically sentenced to life in prison for Memphis murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - According to the DA, an Olive Branch man has been convicted in the shooting death of a Memphis man during an attempted robbery.
ORIGINAL STORY: Two charged after man is shot and killed during robbery
Investigators told officials Nicholas Brunetti, 29, was shot to death in his truck in January 2018. The shooting happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Yale Rd. in Raleigh.
Jamarcus Miller, 24, was detained while in possession of marijuana, a loaded 22 Glock pistol and a large amount of cash.
Police said Miller was charged with first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of controlled substance w/i to manu/del/sell to wit marijuana possession firearm during the commission of dangerous felony and possessions of drug paraphernalia.
Brunetti was set up to be robbed by his acquaintance Kaci Calderon, 21, according to the DA. Calderon was charged with first-degree murder.
She’s scheduled to be in court later this month.
Miller, 24, will be automatically sentenced to life in prison on July 30.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}