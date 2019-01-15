0 Mississippi man behind bars after shooting and killing his brother, deputies say

HERNANDO, Miss. - A Mississippi man is behind bars after investigators said he shot and killed his own brother.

DeSoto County investigators told FOX13 Marquis Townes is behind bars at the DeSoto County Jail facing murder charges.

Family members of the brothers didn’t want to go on camera, but they told FOX13 they’re still grieving.

Relatives were celebrating victim Martez Townes getting accepted into flight school when he was allegedly shot and killed by his own brother Marquis.

DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco told FOX13 there was a fight between the brothers before the killing.

Marquis left the house and started running away, but his brother came running after him.

That’s when investigators said Marquis allegedly turned and shot Martez.

Officers said Martez called 911 but died shortly after he called.

Marquis was eventually pulled over at the intersection of Robertson Gin Rd. and Oak Grove Rd. in Hernando, Mississippi at 4:30 Tuesday morning. He was arrested on the scene.

Townes was arrested nearly 10 minutes from where the killing happened.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the argument between the brothers.

