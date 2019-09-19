0 Mississippi man charged after allegedly stealing century old church bell

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. - A Mississippi man is behind bars after police said he stole a century-old church bell. Investigators said the theft appears to have been fueled by alcohol.

The bell was more than 100 years old. It stood at the Sandy Springs Presbyterian Church in Orwood, Mississippi. Police said it was stolen between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Lafayette County detectives said they found the bell down the road at the home of Michael Lippert, 33.

Investigators believe he was out drinking with friends when they decided to steal the bell.

Church members said that bell is so heavy it would take more than one person to steal it. Member Tommy Webb told FOX13, "It took four of us to set it back on there. He had to have some help."

Detectives said they are still looking for others involved in the theft and are interviewing possible suspects. In the meantime, Lippert is charged with grand larceny.

Investigators said Lippert was developed as a suspect because he was stopped during an earlier call and was known to be in the area Sunday morning.

