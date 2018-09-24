  • Mississippi man charged with Enticement of a Child for Sexual Purposes

    Updated:

    A Mississippi man was arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes, according to the Alcorn County Sheriff's Department. 

    On Saturday, September 22, Donald H. Hobbs, 37, is charged with Sexual Battery and Enticement of a Child for Sexual Purposes. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Hobbs is currently being held without bond in the Alcorn County Jail, and they have not detailed exactly what happened. 

    The investigation was conducted by the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Mississippi  Attorney General's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories