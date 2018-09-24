Mississippi man charged with Enticement of a Child for Sexual Purposes

A Mississippi man was arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes, according to the Alcorn County Sheriff's Department.
On Saturday, September 22, Donald H. Hobbs, 37, is charged with Sexual Battery and Enticement of a Child for Sexual Purposes.
Hobbs is currently being held without bond in the Alcorn County Jail, and they have not detailed exactly what happened.
The investigation was conducted by the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Mississippi Attorney General's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
