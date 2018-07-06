Mississippi man convicted of murder escapes from prison

Mississippi Department of Corrections is asking for help to find a missing inmate.
Trending stories:
- Memphis realtor company rents out home while homeowners still living there
- Apartment manager off job after woman claims she was racially profiled at pool
- House sprayed with 100 bullets in Memphis drive-by
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
According to the Facebook post, Floy Wilson went missing from the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville, Mississippi.
He is serving a life sentence for murder.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}