  • Mississippi man convicted of murder escapes from prison

    Updated:

    Mississippi Department of Corrections is asking for help to find a missing inmate.

    Trending stories:

    According to the Facebook post, Floy Wilson went missing from the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville, Mississippi. 

    He is serving a life sentence for murder. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories