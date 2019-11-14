Mississippi man sentenced to 15 years in prison for sex trafficking a minor

OXFORD, Miss. - A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for sex trafficking of a minor.
Edward Earl Daniels pled guilty to the charge of sex trafficking of a child by force, fraud or coercion.
According to the Department of Justice, Daniels was arrested by Oxford Police in March 2018 for a traffic violation. A minor was in the vehicle with him.
Police and FBI agents investigated and determined Daniels operated a prostitution ring with the minor and other victims.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Family speaks out after 23-year-old died at Memphis FedEx hub
- Sibling kills his brother during domestic shooting inside Memphis home, according to MPD
- 1 man shot, woman detained after incident at local motel in Memphis, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
According to the DOJ, U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills reviewed Daniels' criminal history and during sentencing remarked, "You have made the decision to lead a life of crime and take advantage of others. The facts you admitted to – you admitted to taking advantage of a young lady, and I can't think of anything much worse."
The investigation was a joint federal, state and local investigation with the Oxford Police Department, the Mississippi Attorney General's Office, and the FBI. AUSA Paul Roberts prosecuted the case.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}