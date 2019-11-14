  • Mississippi man sentenced to 15 years in prison for sex trafficking a minor

    Updated:

    OXFORD, Miss. - A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for sex trafficking of a minor.

    Edward Earl Daniels pled guilty to the charge of sex trafficking of a child by force, fraud or coercion.
    According to the Department of Justice, Daniels was arrested by Oxford Police in March 2018 for a traffic violation. A minor was in the vehicle with him.

    Police and FBI agents investigated and determined Daniels operated a prostitution ring with the minor and other victims.

    According to the DOJ, U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills reviewed Daniels' criminal history and during sentencing remarked, "You have made the decision to lead a life of crime and take advantage of others. The facts you admitted to – you admitted to taking advantage of a young lady, and I can't think of anything much worse." 

    The investigation was a joint federal, state and local investigation with the Oxford Police Department, the Mississippi Attorney General's Office, and the FBI.  AUSA Paul Roberts prosecuted the case.
     

