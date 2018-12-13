Mississippi man shot and killed day before his son was born

CLARKSDALE, Miss. - A grieving mother told FOX13 after her son was shot multiple times outside a home in Clarksdale, Mississippi.
She said her son never got to meet his baby boy - who was born the next day.
Marion Robinson has been heartsick. She hasn’t been able to eat or sleep since her son, Kevin Robinson, was murdered.
“He loved his children. He loved his family. His life was taken on Monday and his son was born on Tuesday," Robinson said.
Robinson told us she spoke to her son Monday morning. He told her he wanted to move out of Clarksdale.
“He said, ‘I am ready to move. I am going to have to get out of here, but the baby is being born the next day… but I am going to have to move - things are just crazy out here.’”
Robinson said in her last conversation with her son, he mentioned that he was trying to finish up Christmas shopping for his five kids.
“Kevin was always there to do what he could to help and do what he could for anyone and just a Joy,” she said.
Police tell FOX13 News they have one person detained in Kevin Robinson’s murder - but no formal charges have been filed against that person yet.
