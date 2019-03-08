0 Mississippi man stole batteries from 18-wheelers and farm equipment to fuel drug habit, police say

PANOLA, CO., Miss - A Panola County Diesel Mechanic is charged with multiple counts of burglary and grand larceny after he allegedly stole batteries and gas tanks from farm equipment and 18-wheelers across two counties.

Investigators told FOX13 that Richard Griffin stole the batteries to fuel his drug habit.

Terry Smith, a Panola County investigator, said Griffin would travel backroads and search for 18-wheelers and farm equipment.

"When you come up to dollar amounts, the batteries for some of these semi trucks are like $200 brand new and they will carry anywhere from four to six batteries on each one," Smith said. "So at 30 to 40 batteries, the sum added up, along with other major parts of the semis, you are talking $10,000 or better at this point."

Smith said Griffin hit a number of farms on the western side of Panola County, stealing what he could value off 18-wheelers and farm equipment.

"He knew what tools you needed and how to remove things quickly and what parts were of value, such as the aluminum gas tanks. And the things he knew how to get rid of through individuals or scrap yard facilities."

Smith said Griffin admitted to having a drug problem and that he was stealing to support it.

Smith told FOX13 that Griffin may also be resposnible for several Bolivar County thefts.

"They have several thefts down there that we think he is going to be tied to," Griffin said.

The Panola County Sheriff's Department is asking farmers to check their outbuildings and shops to see if anything has been stolen from them.

