Mississippi man wanted for sexual battery and kidnapping turned himself in, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE (9:20 PM) Tate County officials said the man wanted for sexual battery and kidnapping has turned himself in to police.

Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance told FOX13 said Jeffrey Ray Hunter turned himself in around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Hunter is currently in police custody.

Investigators in Mississippi are searching for a man wanted for sexual battery and kidnapping.

Jeffrey Ray Hunter, 56, was last seen on Dallas Rd. in the Strayhorn/Sarah, Mississippi on Tuesday.

Hunter is a white male, 5'6", 169 lbs, with hazel eyes and gray hair.

If you see Hunter - do not approach him. Police ask that you call the Tate County Sheriff's Office at 662-562-4434.

FOX13 dug into Hunter’s criminal history, and it is lengthy.

He is a repeat sex offender, with at least six convictions on the sex offender registry.

The charges range from forcible rape to fondling.

In 1994, he was convicted of two counts of sexual battery and one count of rape and forcible rape. All of those cases were in DeSoto and Tate Counties.

Hunter was convicted of two charges of fondling in Sunflower County in 2006.

Hunter’s family called for him to turn himself in to police. They said they believe he has been hiding in the woods near his home.

The reward from the U.S. Marshall’s Office has been raised to up to $3,500.

