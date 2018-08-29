Mississippi man wanted for sexual battery and kidnapping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators in Mississippi are searching for a man wanted for sexual battery and kidnapping.
Jeffrey Ray Hunter, 56, was last seen on Dallas Rd. in the Strayhorn/Sarah, Mississippi on Tuesday.
Hunter is a white male, 5'6", 169 lbs, with hazel eyes and gray hair.
If you see Hunter - do not approach him. Police ask that you call the Tate County Sheriff's Office at 662-562-4434. You could get a reward up to $1,000.
