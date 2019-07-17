0 Mississippi mother hired attorney, revoked divorce agreement hours before husband shot, killed her

MARSHALL CO., Miss. - The brother of a woman shot by her husband at a medical clinic in Potts Camp, Mississippi is honoring his sister’s life.

Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, state representative candidate Carl Robinson shot and killed his wife – Latoya Thompson – before turning the gun on himself shortly after inside the Williams Medical Clinic.

The couple had been married since 2014, but court records show Robinson, 43, and Thompson, 33, had filed for divorce in April.

According to legal records, both filed a joint complaint for divorce on April 26. At the time, only one lawyer was involved.

That all changed Tuesday morning. Records show Thompson hired her own attorney and that she changed her mind about a previous agreement she signed about child custody, support and other details on July 15.

Now, Thompson’s brother told FOX13 his family is remembering her for her love of life and passion for singing.

“She was a singer, she was our little songbird. Ever since she was a kid, she was always singing something. Beautiful smile, beautiful spirit,” said Kevin Thompson, her sister.

Thompson said his sister loved her family, especially her 3-year-old son.

His last memory with her is from Saturday, when he traveled in town for their grandmother’s funeral in Lamar, Miss.

“She was just real happy this weekend, and that’s what I take from all of this,” Thompson said.

Three days later on his way home, Thompson found out his sister was shot by her husband.

Investigators said Robinson shot Thompson inside the clinic, where she worked as a receptionist. He then killed himself.

Three staff members tried to help Thompson after she was shot.

According to Marshall County officials, staff attempted to perform CPR on Thompson to resuscitate her, but she died before she could be airlifted to a hospital.

Robinson was running for state representative in Mississippi, officials confirmed. According to Robinson's campaign Facebook page, he was running in District 5 for the upcoming election.

“I was mad at what happened to my sister. I was sad at the fact that I lost my sister, and I was numb because I couldn’t do anything about it,” Thompson said.

Thompson told FOX13 he knew her husband, but he did not know the specifics about their relationship.

“I knew he had a temper like most of us did. I didn’t know to what extent,” he said. “You may know someone is off but never think they would go to this extent.”

Thompson said his focus now is being there for her 3-year-old son. He told FOX13 he will include Robinson’s family in the child’s life.

“We are going to work together to make sure he has the best of both. It would be unfair for us to shield him and hold onto him,” he said.

He said a memory he will hold close to his heart is their last conversation – when she told him that she loved him.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been planned.

