0 Mississippi officials driving awareness for motorists on 'Secure Your Load Day'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were over 19,000 roadway injuries three years ago due to unsecured loads – the number of deaths almost reached 700.

To help provide awareness for local drivers, the Mississippi Department of Transportation is recognizing Thursday as “Secure Your Load Day.”

FOX13 spoke with Buzz Williams from Kinedyne. He is not shocked at those numbers, saying it all comes down to awareness and spending the extra time and money to secure items.

As account executive, Williams is well versed in the business of cargo control. He can spot when the average driver fails to properly secure their loads.

“Being in the industry, I’m in tune with what’s going on. I’m in shock at some of the things I see,” Williams said.

From mattresses to ladders, Williams has seen many items fall out onto roadways. In 2016, there were 683 deaths due to unsecured loads, according to NHTSA.

That is why “Secure Your Load Day” is now being started.

“You can't bring too much awareness to it. People sometimes think they've got it secured and really don't,” said Williams. “All it takes is avoiding something on the road, another driver and if your load's not secured properly, it can become loose really easily.”

Debris from unsecured loads is another factor in safety. It also makes up about 40 percent of roadside litter.

Williams said it doesn't take much to secure items and ensure the safety of drivers.

“A bicycle, a mattress, a ladder. I think we've all seen those in the road at some point or another. Just a few dollars spent can save an accident – perhaps even a life,” he said.

Drivers responsible for debris from unsecured loads can face fines up to $500 and up to six months in prison.

