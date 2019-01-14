Mississippi outlet mall could turn into 'Workforce Training Center'

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss - A Mississippi outlet mall could help workers find jobs in the Mid-South. It’s the old Factory Stores of Batesville in Panola County.
Even though storefronts are still open in the outlet mall, multiple storefronts are also for rent.
The building is located on I-55 and Highway 6 in Batesville. Local developers will soon turn the mall into a training center for manufacturing jobs.
The proposed center could be open in the next few years - if approved.
Officials said the county, city, and Northwest Mississippi Community College are discussing building a Workforce Training Center in the building.
If everything goes as planned, the city and county will pay for renovations to the property and Northwest would pay for the furnishing of the building and the staffing.
“I think it’s a waste of space right now, everyone has moved away and not much is being done with it,” said Melanie Clark, a local in Panola County.
City and county leaders can only confirm they’re discussing the developing with Northwest. Leaders have also been talking to employers about what skill set workers need for manufacturing.
Local leaders in Mississippi also told FOX13 they have been talking to school systems about students looking for jobs after graduation.
“Now that’s really good, getting high school kids involved and helping them. I’m all for that,” said Panola County’s David Henry.
Northwest Mississippi Community College told FOX13 they’re “looking into” the idea.
County leaders told FOX13 the Workforce Training Center could be a real game changer.
