Mississippi pastor shot and killed while unlocking church for worship services

JACKSON, Miss. (AP)-- Police in Mississippi's capital city say a pastor was shot to death while unlocking a church for worship services, and his truck was stolen.
The state's Republican governor, Phil Bryant, says on Twitter that he will join Jackson leaders "to stop this violence together or I will do so as Governor on my own."
Jackson police say 62-year-old Anthony Longino was shot to death Sunday morning outside New Bethany Missionary Baptist Church.
Officers learned two males confronted Longino while he was opening the church. One took his 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup and the other fled in an older truck.
Police said 22-year-old Marquez Hamilton was arrested late Sunday and is charged with capital murder.
It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.
