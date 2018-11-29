Mississippi police officer fired for 'not following procedure' while transporting 15-year-old girl

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. - A Holly Springs police officer is off the job after he violated procedure while transporting a child.
Sources confirmed to FOX13 that Public Relations Officer Michael Bingham was fired for “not following protocol” while transporting a 15-year-old girl.
The police chief told FOX13 that Bingham has been terminated and that no charges have been filed against him at this time.
This comes after he allegedly didn’t turn his body camera or radio on while transporting the teen.
Chief Dwight Harris could not speak to what had happened, only that an officer had been fired.
“Personnel matters, so anything outside of that I would have to refer you to our city attorney,” Harris said.
The City Attorney told FOX13 she could not comment because it is a personnel matter, but did tell FOX13 that any employee terminated has the right to appeal their termination.
We have reached out to Bingham for comment and will let you know when we hear back.
