Mississippi police officer pleads guilty in charges from child's death in car

HARRISON CO., Miss. - A former Mississippi Gulf Coast police officer has told a judge she was having sex with her supervisor while her 3-year-old daughter was dying inside an overheated patrol car.
Cassie Barker pleaded guilty yesterday to manslaughter in a plea bargain. The Sun Herald reports prosecutors recommend the 29-year-old Barker spend 20 years in prison.
Harrison County Circuit Judge Larry Bourgeois says he will sentence the ex-Long Beach officer April 1.
Cheyenne Hyer died Sept. 30, 2016, after her mother left her strapped in a car seat for four hours while Barker was having sex with her then-supervisor at his home. The car was running with the air-conditioner turned on, but wasn't blowing cold air.
The girl was unresponsive when Barker returned. Authorities say Hyer's body temperature was 107 degrees when found.
The Associated Press contributed information to this report.
