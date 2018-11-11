CLARKSDALE, Miss. - MBI agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead in Clarksdale, Mississippi.
Investigators tell FOX13 the shooting involved a Clarksdale police officer.
Agents with the MBI said they stayed on the scene until 2 a.m. Sunday morning.
Chief Sandra Williams with Clarksdale Police plans to meet with MBI agents Monday morning.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for details on this case.
