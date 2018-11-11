  • Person dead after officer-involved shooting in Mississippi

    By: Courtney Mickens

    CLARKSDALE, Miss. - MBI agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

    Investigators tell FOX13 the shooting involved a Clarksdale police officer.

    Agents with the MBI said they stayed on the scene until 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

    Chief Sandra Williams with Clarksdale Police plans to meet with MBI agents Monday morning.

