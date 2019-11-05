Mississippi releases warning after two new cases of vaping related illness, report says

JACKSON, Miss. - The state of Mississippi is asking people to refrain from using vaping products after two more people contracted an illness related to the activity, according to a release.
>> RELATED: US teen vaping numbers climb, fueled by Juul & mint flavor
There have been nine reported cases in Mississippi and one death. Most of the identified cases have been in individuals between 18 and 34 years of age, with two being in adults 35 years of age or older.
>> RELATED: California cannabis group wants tighter vaping-safety rules
Nationwide, as of October 29, there have been 1,888 cases of lung illness reported from 49 states,
the District of Columbia, and one U.S. territory. Thirty-seven deaths have been reported from 24 states.
>> RELATED: More than 100 vape cartridges found after 2 W. Virginia teens overdosed using heroin-laced pens
While many of the cases in the U.S. report vaping cannabis products, such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), in addition to nicotine products, no specific product such as the device, liquid, refill pods or cartridge has been clearly identified as the cause of illness.
Symptoms of severe vaping-related lung illness include cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, fever and fatigue. Symptoms develop anywhere from over a few days of use to weeks of using
e-cigarettes.
Until an exact cause of the illness has been determined, the CDC recommends the following actions:
- Refrain from using all e-cigarette or vaping products to ensure that you are not at risk.
- If you are an adult who used e-cigarettes containing nicotine to quit cigarette smoking, do not return to smoking cigarettes.
- If you have recently used an e-cigarette or vaping product and you have symptoms like those reported above, see your healthcare provider.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 1 dead after UPS truck collides with car on Memphis highway
- Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless canceled in Memphis
- Vegetables sold at Trader Joes, Kroger recalled over possible listeria
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}