Mississippi residents still without power almost a week after storms hit

ALCORN, Co. - Alcorn County still has about 1400 homes without power.

Roger Clark, a resident in Corinth, is one of those residents still without power.

Clark told FOX13 a line from his house went down during the storm, and he's been operating a generator at his home to keep three refrigerators that are full of food from going bad.

Clark said he spends the day switching power between the three refrigerators.

To keep warm, Clark luckily had firewood saved for events just like this.

Clark's neighbor, Andrew Davis, is one of the lucky ones that got power restored to his home on Wednesday night.

Davis had a large Halloween display set up for the kids and about 400 lbs of candy that he planned to give away on Halloween night.

Davis said he hopes that the Halloween celebration will be a chance for kids and adults to forget about the storm damage for a while.

Many homeowners in Alcorn County told FOX13 they don't know when their power is coming back on.

If your home does not have heat and you do not have anywhere to stay, an American Red Cross shelter is open at the Crossroads Arena in Corinth.

There is room for over 100 people to stay there, and they are also serving hot meals.

