Mississippi River Museum closed for repairs after vandals damage display

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Mississippi River Museum on Mud Island is closed after officials said several display cases were vandalized.
Workers noticed the damage Wednesday morning then called Memphis police.
A museum spokesperson told FOX13 the artifacts inside the display cases were left untouched.
Vincent Dharmmla said he rides his bike on Mud Island almost every day.
He said he is surprised someone would go out of their way to vandalize it.
"It's not something I'd expect someone to vandalize because it's a park," Dharmmla.said.
Police continue to investigate the vandalism.
The museum told FOX13 it has added new motion sensors to prevent future problems with vandalism.
The museum said it hopes to reopen by Labor Day.
