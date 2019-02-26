0 Mississippi River water levels approaching one of highest flood stages ever recorded

The Army Corps of Engineers is making sure Mid-South levees are working properly after heavy rain hit the area last week.

Officials told FOX13 when the Mississippi River crests, it will be at the fourth-highest flood stage ever recorded – when it rises to 41 feet.

Right now, the river level is at 39.2 feet. It will crest Monday at 41 feet.

The crews surveying the area told FOX13 everything is working properly.

“This is a pretty significant flood event, yes, and everything is doing what it is supposed to,” said Nick Bidlack, safety program manager for the Memphis District Corps of Engineers. “Making sure there is nothing of concern that we need to address now or in the future.”

Bidlack said the highest flood stage was just under 49 feet back in 1937.

More recently, it was about 48 feet in 2011.

“We deploy a team of engineers to patrol the levee to document seepage, water coming under the levee and any issues or concerns that we might have with the levee,” Bidlack said.

Bidlack said the relief wells were constructed in 2018. This is the first time the crews will see how the wells perform.

Crews will be checking the levels from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. every day to make sure everything is working properly.

Officials said the flood risk reduction system has prevented more than $4.3 million in flood damages and protected more than five million acres of cropland within the last 10 years.

