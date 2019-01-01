Mississippi's new standard license plates to include phrase 'In God We Trust'

JACKSON, Miss. (AP)- Mississippi has a new standard license plate that includes the state seal with the phrase, "In God We Trust."
The new design is being phased in during 2019, replacing one featuring the guitar of blues legend B.B. King.
The standard Mississippi license plate is redesigned every few years, partly as a way of catching people who fail to pay the annual renewal fees.
Drivers receive the new plate when their old one expires and they pay the fees.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Hours into 2019, MPD investigates first homicide of the year
- Man charged with murder after 2 shot, 1 dead in New Year's Eve shooting in Bartlett
- Local cemetery vandalized, dozens of graves destroyed
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}