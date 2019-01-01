  • Mississippi's new standard license plates to include phrase 'In God We Trust'

    JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi has a new standard license plate that includes the state seal with the phrase, "In God We Trust."

    The new design is being phased in during 2019, replacing one featuring the guitar of blues legend B.B. King.

    The standard Mississippi license plate is redesigned every few years, partly as a way of catching people who fail to pay the annual renewal fees.

    Drivers receive the new plate when their old one expires and they pay the fees.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

