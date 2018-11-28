MISSISSIPPI - Cindy Hyde-Smith is projected to win the open U.S. Senate seat in Mississippi.
The Associated Press confirmed that Hyde-Smith is going to beat Democratic Mike Espy in the special runoff election.
Vote totals are still coming in, but she is projected to win the election.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The run-off election between Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy is expected to be close.The outcome of Tuesday's election will determine whether Republicans will gain another seat for their slim majority in the U.S. Senate.
Polls close at 7 p.m. See results below.
Hyde-Smith and Espy were separated by one percentage point after the Nov. 6 election.
Hyde-Smith was appointed to this seat in the spring after the retirement of long-time conservative Thad Cochran. Tuesday during a rally with President Donald Trump in Tupelo, she said she is grateful for the president’s endorsement and she’s hoping for the people’s endorsement.
In 1987, Espy was the first African-American elected to Congress since Reconstruction and was later named the first black agriculture secretary by President Bill Clinton.
The campaign trail has not been without controversy. Earlier in November, Hyde-Smith was seen in a video standing with a supporter and said, “if he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be in the front row."
The remarks made headlines and thrust the run-off election into a national spotlight.
RELATED: GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith jokes about attending ‘public hanging’ before run-off against black Dem
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
