0 Mississippi short nearly 450 teachers, using recruiting efforts to trim the gap

DESOTO CO., Miss. - Currently, the state of Mississippi is short almost 450 teachers statewide.

It has among the lowest pay for teachers across the country.

One of the big recruiting efforts to change that include teachers and recruiters going to high schools and colleges trying to get students to consider teaching as a career.

"Our target audience are those that you eluded to. That may be high schoolers and those who are in college and have not decided on a career," said Dr. Cory Murphy, with the Mississippi Department of Education.

Murphy spoke with FOX13 about the state's creative efforts to get more teachers on board.

"We have hired recently four recruiters who basically are learning the culture and the context of those regions of the state to basically understand the kind of candidates that are needed for those congressional districts," she said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

DeSoto County school leaders told FOX13 the schools having an "A" rating does not hurt recruiting teachers at all.

That district recently hired 90 more teachers at a job fair, and the school system pays more in a local supplement to teachers' pay than most school systems in the state.

The state of Mississippi has also started a teacher residency in four counties in central Mississippi and some delta counties.

In those counties, applicants are chosen and their college coursework paid for as they pursue teaching degrees.

They are then placed in teaching positions in counties that need them most.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.