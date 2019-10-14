  • Mississippi statewide burn ban lifted; some county burn bans remain in effect

    Updated:

    JACKSON, Miss. - The statewide burn ban in Mississippi has been lifted.

    Gov. Phil Bryant lifted the ban, effective immediately, at the request of the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

    However, a number of counties — including Benton, Panola, and Tate — remain under burn bans.

    For a list of all Mississippi counties still under a burn ban, click here.

    Violators can be fined up to $500, as well as be held responsible for flame and smoke damage caused by a fire they set. 
     

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories