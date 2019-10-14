Mississippi statewide burn ban lifted; some county burn bans remain in effect

JACKSON, Miss. - The statewide burn ban in Mississippi has been lifted.
Gov. Phil Bryant lifted the ban, effective immediately, at the request of the Mississippi Forestry Commission.
However, a number of counties — including Benton, Panola, and Tate — remain under burn bans.
For a list of all Mississippi counties still under a burn ban, click here.
Violators can be fined up to $500, as well as be held responsible for flame and smoke damage caused by a fire they set.
